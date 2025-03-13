Vice President Dhankhar's Holi Message: Embrace Unity and Compassion
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended warm wishes to the nation on Holi, urging citizens to embrace compassion and kindness. Holi, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, is a time for unity and reflects India's diverse cultural tapestry. Dhankhar was recently discharged from AIIMS.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, on the eve of Holi, conveyed heartfelt greetings to the nation, urging people to color their thoughts with compassion and their actions with kindness. In his statement, Dhankhar emphasized the significance of Holi as a reminder of unity and the vibrant tapestry of India's rich cultural diversity.
He articulated that Holi symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, offering new beginnings and fresh perspectives. As citizens celebrate this cherished festival, he encouraged them to embrace the spirit of togetherness that Holi epitomizes.
It is noteworthy that Vice President Dhankhar was discharged from AIIMS on Wednesday, having been admitted earlier due to uneasiness and chest pain, but was able to issue his message ahead of the festival. (ANI)
