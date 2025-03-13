Left Menu

WAVES 2025: India Set to Host Groundbreaking Global Entertainment Summit

India is preparing to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) from May 1-4 in Mumbai. The summit aims to be a transformative platform for the audio-visual industry, fostering innovation and collaboration, featuring the 'Create in India' challenge, and marking India's rise as a creative hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:08 IST
WAVES 2025: India Set to Host Groundbreaking Global Entertainment Summit
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4, 2025. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the event as a transformative platform for the global audio-visual entertainment industry.

One of the summit's focal points is the 'Create in India' challenge which has already drawn over 80,000 entries. This challenge presents a unique opportunity for creators to gain recognition and includes a USD 1 billion fund established in partnership with the private sector. Additionally, India's first Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) is set to be constructed in Mumbai with an allocation of 400 crore rupees.

The summit is poised to be one of the largest gatherings of its kind, celebrating creativity, technology, and entertainment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the event, underscoring India's commitment to becoming a hub for global content creation. The participation of ambassadors from over 130 countries further emphasizes its international importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025