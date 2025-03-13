WAVES 2025: India Set to Host Groundbreaking Global Entertainment Summit

India is set to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4, 2025. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the event as a transformative platform for the global audio-visual entertainment industry.

One of the summit's focal points is the 'Create in India' challenge which has already drawn over 80,000 entries. This challenge presents a unique opportunity for creators to gain recognition and includes a USD 1 billion fund established in partnership with the private sector. Additionally, India's first Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) is set to be constructed in Mumbai with an allocation of 400 crore rupees.

The summit is poised to be one of the largest gatherings of its kind, celebrating creativity, technology, and entertainment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the event, underscoring India's commitment to becoming a hub for global content creation. The participation of ambassadors from over 130 countries further emphasizes its international importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)