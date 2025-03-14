Putin Backs U.S. Ceasefire Proposal with Conditions in Ukraine Crisis
President Vladimir Putin supports the U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, provided it addresses the root causes of the conflict. Despite acknowledging the proposal's positive intention, Putin has outlined several conditions, suggesting that reaching a rapid ceasefire remains unlikely amid complex geopolitical considerations.
President Vladimir Putin has expressed conditional support for a U.S. ceasefire proposal in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, emphasizing that any agreement must address the fundamental issues driving the crisis. This stance was shared during a Thursday press conference alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
While recognizing the merits of the U.S. proposal, Putin specified numerous conditions that must be met before committing to a formal ceasefire. These statements aim to display Russia's willingness for peaceful negotiation while signaling the need for in-depth discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The situation remains delicate, with Putin portraying the conflict as part of a broader struggle against Western encroachment and imperialistic attitudes. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions persist, as Putin questions the feasibility of a ceasefire without concrete guarantees from Ukraine, especially given the ongoing military maneuvers in areas like Kursk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
