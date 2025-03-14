Germany's Debt Dilemma: Defence vs. Fiscal Rigidity

German lawmakers have reached a pivotal agreement to exempt certain defense expenditures from the nation's stringent debt regulations. This move comes as European leaders seek to reinforce the continent's defenses amidst uncertainty regarding the US's commitment under the Trump administration.

The coalition comprising Friedrich Merz's Union bloc, outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, and the Greens has proposed a relaxation of Germany's "debt brake" for increased defense spending. They plan to establish a 500 billion euro investment fund, enhancing infrastructure to spur economic growth.

A portion of the fund, set at 100 billion euros, is allocated for climate-related projects, meeting the Greens' demands. The agreement includes additional provisions for civil defense, intelligence, and cyber defense funding, with an overall potential for over 1 trillion euros in new investments over 12 years if approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)