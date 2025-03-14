Amit Shah's Visit: Catalyst for Assam's Educational and Cultural Advancement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah received a warm welcome at Jorhat Airport on Friday, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries present. According to an official statement, Shah will inaugurate the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon on March 15.

On the same day, Shah will travel to Mizoram before returning to Assam for several other engagements. Notably, he will participate in the final session of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar on March 16. This four-day conference, beginning on March 13 at Bodofa Fwthar, is dedicated to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, honoured as it takes place near his birthplace.

The conference will unite policymakers, educators, and community leaders to discuss key topics like education, youth development, and the Mission Quality Education Movement 2030. Discussions will also focus on empowering students and professionals, with experts examining the impact of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on regional education frameworks.

ABSU President Dipen Boro emphasized the significance of this gathering, stating that it aims to foster progress by merging ideas that can drive tangible change. The conference will facilitate collaboration among leaders, experts, and thinkers to ensure actionable outcomes.

Beyond dialogue, the event will serve as a bridge between envisioned aspirations and actual action, featuring an array of activities including sports competitions, literary contests, cultural evenings, and exhibitions highlighting Bodo heritage. The agenda set by leaders and policymakers is expected to transform into impactful initiatives over time.

