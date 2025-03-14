Left Menu

Triumphant Victory at the Cheltenham Gold Cup

I nothewayurthinkin, expertly ridden by jockey Mark Walsh, delivered a stunning performance at the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, thwarting odds-on favorite Galopin Des Champs from achieving a third successive victory.

Despite being heavily favored, Galopin Des Champs finished second, unable to capture the anticipated win.

The surprise of the day came as 40/1 shot Gentlemansgame secured third place, shocking many enthusiasts and adding an element of unpredictability to this year's event.

