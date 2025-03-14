Triumphant Victory at the Cheltenham Gold Cup
I nothewayurthinkin, with jockey Mark Walsh, clinched the Cheltenham Gold Cup, overcoming favorite Galopin Des Champs, who was eyeing a third consecutive win. Galopin Des Champs secured second place while long shot Gentlemansgame finished third.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cheltenham | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
I nothewayurthinkin, expertly ridden by jockey Mark Walsh, delivered a stunning performance at the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, thwarting odds-on favorite Galopin Des Champs from achieving a third successive victory.
Despite being heavily favored, Galopin Des Champs finished second, unable to capture the anticipated win.
The surprise of the day came as 40/1 shot Gentlemansgame secured third place, shocking many enthusiasts and adding an element of unpredictability to this year's event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Doug Ford Leads Ontario Conservatives to Victory in Snap Election
Chithambaram's Victory Shines in Prague Masters
Delhi Capitals Surge to WPL's Top Spot with Commanding Victory
Extradition Halted: Sanjay Bhandari's Legal Victory in London
Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates Chhattisgarh Open with Flawless Victory