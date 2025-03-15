Left Menu

Senate's Bipartisan Push Averts Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate was poised to pass a crucial bill on Friday to prevent a partial government shutdown. This legislative move, spearheaded by the majority Republicans, saw significant support from minority Democrats, showcasing bipartisan collaboration. Voting on the bill continued, reflecting a unified political front.

The ongoing voting process on this bill highlights a rare moment of bipartisan collaboration, crucial for the smooth functioning of government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

