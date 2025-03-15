Left Menu

Deadly Collision in Vadodara: Woman Killed, Eight Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash

In Vadodara, a severe accident involving multiple vehicles has led to the death of one woman and injured eight others. The accused driver is in custody, and police investigations continue. The driver denies being drunk during the tragic incident, asserting uncontrollable circumstances worsened by road conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:18 IST
Vadodara police commissioner Narasimha Komar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Vadodara, a severe collision involving a car and a two-wheeler has resulted in the death of one woman and injuries to eight others, according to police reports on Saturday. The driver, Rakshit Ravish Chaurasia, is currently in police custody as investigations unfold.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Narasimha Komar revealed the involvement of more than three vehicles, including two active ones and an electric vehicle (EV). Multiple investigative teams are working on the case to gather evidence and track the movements of the accused and his co-passenger.

The authorities have charged Chaurasia with driving under the influence, although he maintains he was sober, returning from a Holika Dahan celebration. Chaurasia admitted responsibility, citing a pothole and sudden airbag deployment as contributing factors to losing control of the car.

(With inputs from agencies.)

