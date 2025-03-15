Left Menu

Parvesh Verma Vows to Continue Legacy of Former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma

Marking his father's birth anniversary, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma pledges to complete the developmental initiatives started by late former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. Alongside other leaders, Parvesh paid tribute to his father and emphasized the completion of unfinished projects. The BJP aims to uphold its commitment to transforming Delhi.

Delhi minister Parvesh Verma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma commemorated his father, former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, on his birth anniversary by pledging to complete the developmental work left unfinished. Verma, speaking to ANI, expressed a commitment to advancing 'Viksit Delhi' while asserting that political tussles have overshadowed progress initiated three decades ago by the BJP.

In a show of respect, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other officials, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood, joined in paying floral tributes to the former CM. Parvesh Verma honored his father's legacy through a traditional havan, marking the occasion in the capital.

Sahib Singh Verma's political journey began in Mundka Village, where he was born on March 15, 1943. Rising from humble beginnings as an RSS worker, he was elected to the Delhi Municipal Corporation in 1997 under the Janata Party banner, ascending to Chief Minister in 1996 for over two years.

Parvesh Verma, recently inducted into the New Delhi Municipal Council, has emphasized infrastructure improvements, pledging the installation of 9,000 new water connections in upcoming months. He assured proactive measures against waterlogging and encroachment, stressing clean and efficient urban management.

In a landmark victory, the BJP secured 48 assembly seats, reclaiming governance in Delhi after 27 years. Verma not only defeated former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but also overshadowed Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, highlighting his political clout. The BJP's monumental win underscores its renewed dominance in the capital's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

