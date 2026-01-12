Controversy Erupts at JNU: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Responds
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed shock over the protest at JNU where students allegedly supported riots accused. The protest involved slogans against top political figures and led to legal action by the Delhi Police. Gupta emphasized the importance of youth in national progress.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta publicly addressed the recent controversial protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that has captured nationwide attention.
During the protest, students reportedly expressed support for individuals accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case, labeling them as 'terrorists' by some. Slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.
The protest on January 5 prompted swift legal action, resulting in a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Delhi Police. Gupta, speaking on National Youth Day, highlighted the pivotal role of the younger generation in progressing the nation, while expressing concern over students' actions at JNU.
