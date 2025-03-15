Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Surge Amid Strategic Interventions

India's foreign exchange reserves experienced a significant increase of USD 15.267 billion, reaching USD 653.966 billion, marking the largest surge in over two years. This rise is attributed to a USD 10 billion forex swap conducted by the RBI, aimed at maintaining rupee stability through liquidity injection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:18 IST
India's Forex Reserves Surge Amid Strategic Interventions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic shift, India's foreign exchange reserves soared by USD 15.267 billion, reaching a total of USD 653.966 billion, as reported by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This remarkable increase, the steepest in more than two years, occurred during the week ending March 7.

Recent months saw a decline in reserve levels, largely due to valuation changes and the RBI's proactive interventions in the forex market to curb rupee volatility. However, reserves had peaked at an unprecedented USD 704.885 billion in late September 2024.

The recent upswing is primarily credited to a strategic USD 10 billion forex swap on February 28, through which the RBI bolstered liquidity by purchasing dollars against the rupee. While foreign currency assets saw a significant jump, gold reserves decreased, and the reserve position with the IMF experienced a slight dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025