Murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh: Seven Accused Identified, Five Arrested

Authorities have identified seven individuals in connection with the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh. Five suspects are in custody, while efforts to apprehend the remaining are ongoing. DIG Rakesh Kumar and SP Syed Imran Masood provided updates on the arrests and investigation progress in Munger, Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:39 IST
Munger's DIG Rakesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The murder investigation of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh sees progress as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rakesh Kumar confirmed the identification of seven suspects. The incident, which unfolded when ASI Singh attempted to mediate a dispute, led to his demise during a rushed treatement in Patna.

Speaking on the case, DIG Kumar revealed that five individuals are currently in police custody, while the efforts to locate the remaining suspects continue. A notable suspect, Guddu Yadav, sustained injuries when police retaliated in self-defense. The assailants, including Ranveer Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and a female accomplice, are under scrutiny.

Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood explained that raids have been executed since the incident in Nandlalpur village of Munger. The tragic loss of ASI Singh is marked by ongoing police operations, aiming to arrest the fugitives, amidst unforeseen challenges, including a confrontation that led to Guddu Yadav's attempt at seizing a police rifle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

