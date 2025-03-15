Left Menu

Gujarat CM Champions Knowledge Economy at Brahmin Business Summit

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the significance of the Brahmin community in advancing a knowledge-based economy at the fourth Mega Brahmin Business Summit. Highlighting their historical devotion to knowledge, he called on the community to fulfill Prime Minister Modi's vision of development and heritage, fostering economic growth and innovation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the inauguration of the fourth Mega Brahmin Business Summit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the Brahmin community's pivotal role in advancing the knowledge-based economy championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event, organized by Shree Samast Brahm Samaj, aims to link the community's historical devotion to knowledge with modern advancements.

Highlighting the Prime Minister's vision, Patel reminded attendees of the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' launched two decades ago, which has evolved into a global nexus for idea exchange. The Chief Minister advocates leveraging this summit as a platform for holistic growth in the community's industry and trade sectors, aligning with Modi's strategy of inclusive progression.

The summit, featuring over 200 stalls and a job fair for Brahmin youth, aligns with Modi's mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas.' Esteemed industrialists are set to provide mentorship to emerging entrepreneurs. Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, commended the initiative, recognizing the community's significant role in national economic and cultural enhancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

