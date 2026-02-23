Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Balanced Economic Growth

Chhattisgarh is set for an 8.11% growth in its GSDP by 2025-26, with significant contributions from agriculture, industry, and services. The Economic Survey highlights a projected per capita income rise to Rs 1,79,244, underlining robust economic foundations and balanced expansion initiatives across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:42 IST
Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Balanced Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's economic forecast for 2025-26 is optimistic, with the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) projected to grow by 8.11% according to the latest Economic Survey. Presented by Minister OP Chaudhary, the report outlines contributions from agriculture, industry, and services to this growth trajectory.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the state's evolution into a 'growth engine,' highlighting its balanced growth across major economic sectors. With per capita income expected to reach Rs 1,79,244, Sai expressed confidence in Chhattisgarh's ability to sustain double-digit growth in the near future.

The survey emphasizes the state's comprehensive development strategy, which includes enhancing infrastructure, attracting investments, and fostering inclusive progress. This strategic approach is evident in the predicted high growth rates for agriculture, industry, and services, underscoring Chhattisgarh's role in India's broader economic landscape.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026