Chhattisgarh: A Beacon of Balanced Economic Growth

Chhattisgarh's economic forecast for 2025-26 is optimistic, with the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) projected to grow by 8.11% according to the latest Economic Survey. Presented by Minister OP Chaudhary, the report outlines contributions from agriculture, industry, and services to this growth trajectory.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the state's evolution into a 'growth engine,' highlighting its balanced growth across major economic sectors. With per capita income expected to reach Rs 1,79,244, Sai expressed confidence in Chhattisgarh's ability to sustain double-digit growth in the near future.

The survey emphasizes the state's comprehensive development strategy, which includes enhancing infrastructure, attracting investments, and fostering inclusive progress. This strategic approach is evident in the predicted high growth rates for agriculture, industry, and services, underscoring Chhattisgarh's role in India's broader economic landscape.