Economic Growth Debate: EPS vs. Stalin on Tamil Nadu's Industrial Projects

In a recent public address in Thiruvallur, AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, over claims of the state's economic growth. Palaniswami attributed Tamil Nadu's 11.19% growth rate to industrial projects initiated during the AIADMK's tenure, calling Stalin's assertions 'a blatant lie.'

Palaniswami pointed out that, under the AIADMK regime, investments totaling Rs 3.05 lakh crore were committed through 304 MoUs, allegedly creating nearly 10 lakh jobs. He questioned the DMK government's reported achievements, specifically targeting Stalin's claim that 25 lakh jobs should have materialized from current investments.

This political clash draws attention to contrasting narratives around Tamil Nadu's economic performance, with Palaniswami emphasizing past contributions, while Stalin highlights recent initiatives. The debate sets the stage for the upcoming Assembly elections, where economic achievements could play a pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)