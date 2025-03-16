Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Vastral: 14 Detained, Properties Demolished

A violent incident in Vastral resulted in damaged buildings and vehicles. Police detained 14 suspects, linked to a personal dispute between two individuals. Authorities demolished illegal properties belonging to some suspects. Investigations continue, with suspects remanded until March 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:03 IST
Violence Erupts in Vastral: 14 Detained, Properties Demolished
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kunal Desai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Vastral, a violent altercation emerged on March 13, leading to significant property damage and personal injury. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kunal Desai disclosed that vehicles were vandalized, and an individual in a passing car was attacked with a knife.

Desai outlined that chaos unfolded when a group, targeting one Sangram amid a personal dispute over space, vandalized his stall in his absence. Quick police intervention, aided by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, ended in the detention of 14 individuals. "Of the 14, 13 are in custody, while one is a juvenile," Desai confirmed. Court hearings granted a remand for the suspects until March 18.

Investigations revealed the confrontation was initiated by a quarrel between Pankaj and Sangram. Authorities identified and demolished six illegal properties linked to the suspects, an action that underscores the seriousness of their response as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025