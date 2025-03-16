Violence Erupts in Vastral: 14 Detained, Properties Demolished

In Vastral, a violent altercation emerged on March 13, leading to significant property damage and personal injury. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kunal Desai disclosed that vehicles were vandalized, and an individual in a passing car was attacked with a knife.

Desai outlined that chaos unfolded when a group, targeting one Sangram amid a personal dispute over space, vandalized his stall in his absence. Quick police intervention, aided by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, ended in the detention of 14 individuals. "Of the 14, 13 are in custody, while one is a juvenile," Desai confirmed. Court hearings granted a remand for the suspects until March 18.

Investigations revealed the confrontation was initiated by a quarrel between Pankaj and Sangram. Authorities identified and demolished six illegal properties linked to the suspects, an action that underscores the seriousness of their response as investigations proceed.

