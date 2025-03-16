Left Menu

Bangladeshi National Arrested in Delhi for Illegal Stay, Deportation Process Initiated

Delhi Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national illegally residing in the capital. The man, identified as Afazuddin Gazi, was apprehended in RK Puram. He had entered India via the Benapole-Petrapole border and worked as a ragpicker in Delhi. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office has started deportation proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:47 IST
Bangladeshi National Arrested in Delhi for Illegal Stay, Deportation Process Initiated
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a Bangladeshi national, Afazuddin Gazi, residing illegally in the city, as revealed in a recent operation. The arrest was made in RK Puram, and the authorities have commenced the deportation process, following intelligence inputs.

The operation unfolded when police received information about a suspect roaming in Mohammadpur village, aiming to purchase scrap. During an early morning patrol on March 13, the police swiftly acted on this tip-off, leading to Gazi's arrest. Initially, Gazi falsely claimed residency in Malda, West Bengal, which was debunked through rigorous interrogation.

Further investigation uncovered that Gazi had entered India illegally via the Benapole-Petrapole border in 2022. He relocated to Delhi after traveling from Kolkata, engaging in ragpicking primarily in Old Delhi. Subsequently, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office has imposed restrictions on his movements and initiated steps to deport him back to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025