Bangladeshi National Arrested in Delhi for Illegal Stay, Deportation Process Initiated

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a Bangladeshi national, Afazuddin Gazi, residing illegally in the city, as revealed in a recent operation. The arrest was made in RK Puram, and the authorities have commenced the deportation process, following intelligence inputs.

The operation unfolded when police received information about a suspect roaming in Mohammadpur village, aiming to purchase scrap. During an early morning patrol on March 13, the police swiftly acted on this tip-off, leading to Gazi's arrest. Initially, Gazi falsely claimed residency in Malda, West Bengal, which was debunked through rigorous interrogation.

Further investigation uncovered that Gazi had entered India illegally via the Benapole-Petrapole border in 2022. He relocated to Delhi after traveling from Kolkata, engaging in ragpicking primarily in Old Delhi. Subsequently, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office has imposed restrictions on his movements and initiated steps to deport him back to Bangladesh.

