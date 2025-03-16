Punjab Government Repatriates Associates of Jailed Pro-Khalistani Leader

In a significant move, seven associates of jailed Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh will be repatriated from Assam's Dibrugarh jail to Punjab. The decision, announced by a senior police officer on Sunday, comes after the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, chose not to extend their detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The seven individuals were initially detained for their alleged involvement in the 2023 Ajnala Police station attack and had been incarcerated in Dibrugarh for the past two years.

Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh confirmed that the individuals, identified as Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh, are being brought back on arrest remand related to the Ajnala attack. Speaking to ANI, DIG Singh refrained from providing further details but mentioned that the investigations would progress once they return.

Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, is a native of Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar. Prior to his political career, he resided in Dubai and returned to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. Post his return, he took leadership of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De, founded by Sidhu. Meanwhile, in a related development, DIG Satinder Singh reported the arrest of two individuals linked to a firing incident at Mehta Police Station. The investigation is ongoing, with an arrest still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)