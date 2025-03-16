Left Menu

Punjab Government Repatriates Associates of Jailed Pro-Khalistani Leader

Seven associates of jailed pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh are being returned to Punjab from Assam's Dibrugarh jail. The State government decided against extending their detention under the National Security Act. The associates were connected to the 2023 Ajnala Police station attack and had been detained for two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:04 IST
Punjab Government Repatriates Associates of Jailed Pro-Khalistani Leader
Deputy Inspector in General Satinder Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, seven associates of jailed Lok Sabha MP and pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh will be repatriated from Assam's Dibrugarh jail to Punjab. The decision, announced by a senior police officer on Sunday, comes after the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, chose not to extend their detention under the National Security Act (NSA). The seven individuals were initially detained for their alleged involvement in the 2023 Ajnala Police station attack and had been incarcerated in Dibrugarh for the past two years.

Deputy Inspector General Satinder Singh confirmed that the individuals, identified as Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh, are being brought back on arrest remand related to the Ajnala attack. Speaking to ANI, DIG Singh refrained from providing further details but mentioned that the investigations would progress once they return.

Amritpal Singh, who won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an independent from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, is a native of Jallu Kheda village in Amritsar. Prior to his political career, he resided in Dubai and returned to Punjab in 2022, following the death of Punjabi Actor Deep Sidhu. Post his return, he took leadership of the pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De, founded by Sidhu. Meanwhile, in a related development, DIG Satinder Singh reported the arrest of two individuals linked to a firing incident at Mehta Police Station. The investigation is ongoing, with an arrest still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025