Tragic Pool Incident Claims Life in Telangana

In a heart-wrenching incident at a swimming facility in Rangareddy, Telangana, 60-year-old MD Hasan tragically lost his life. Hasan, a tiffin master, suffered a fatal head injury during a dive at the JSR Swimming Pool, situated near Arka School, falling under the jurisdiction of Meerpet Police Station.

MD Hasan, a resident of Rachalapalle in Midjil Mandal of Mahabubnagar district, visited the pool around 2:30 pm on Sunday. Following the dive that led to his head injury, he was quickly transported to Naveena Hospital in Hasthinapuram for immediate treatment. Unfortunately, despite the medical team's strenuous efforts, Hasan could not survive.

Authorities have now registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the events that led to this tragedy. Further developments are awaited as the police seek clarity on the incident circumstances. According to ANI, more information will follow with the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)