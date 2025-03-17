Left Menu

BJP MLAs Drive Delhi's Budget Vision for Prosperity

BJP leaders in Delhi are actively engaging with MLAs to incorporate public suggestions into the upcoming state budget for 2025-26. The meeting emphasized fulfilling public expectations and enhancing Delhi's development. The budget is crucial, marking BJP's return to governance in Delhi after 27 years, aiming for widespread prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:10 IST
BJP MLAs Drive Delhi's Budget Vision for Prosperity
BJP MLA Harish Khurana (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar assembly constituency revealed that a meeting was convened on Sunday, focusing on suggestions from MLAs for the 2025-26 state budget. The discussions centered on the BJP's ambition to develop Delhi and how to align with public expectations effectively.

Khurana noted that the meeting extensively covered the input from MLAs regarding the budget set to launch in a few days, prioritizing Delhi's development. He emphasized the need for proper silt removal and how the budget should include provisions for this, reflecting the people's needs.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the budget's preparation as a critical turning point after 27 years under opposition rule. She stressed the importance of public opinions in shaping the budget, aimed at ensuring Delhi's growth and prosperity. The Delhi Assembly's budget session is scheduled from March 24 to 28, with the budget presentation on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025