BJP MLAs Drive Delhi's Budget Vision for Prosperity
BJP leaders in Delhi are actively engaging with MLAs to incorporate public suggestions into the upcoming state budget for 2025-26. The meeting emphasized fulfilling public expectations and enhancing Delhi's development. The budget is crucial, marking BJP's return to governance in Delhi after 27 years, aiming for widespread prosperity.
BJP MLA Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar assembly constituency revealed that a meeting was convened on Sunday, focusing on suggestions from MLAs for the 2025-26 state budget. The discussions centered on the BJP's ambition to develop Delhi and how to align with public expectations effectively.
Khurana noted that the meeting extensively covered the input from MLAs regarding the budget set to launch in a few days, prioritizing Delhi's development. He emphasized the need for proper silt removal and how the budget should include provisions for this, reflecting the people's needs.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the budget's preparation as a critical turning point after 27 years under opposition rule. She stressed the importance of public opinions in shaping the budget, aimed at ensuring Delhi's growth and prosperity. The Delhi Assembly's budget session is scheduled from March 24 to 28, with the budget presentation on March 25.
