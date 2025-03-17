Left Menu

VHP Spearheads Protest to Remove Aurangzeb's Controversial Tomb

Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders in Maharashtra launch protests against Aurangzeb's grave, calling it a 'symbol of slavery.' Demands include its removal, citing historical grievances. Bajrang Dal leaders threaten further actions if their requests remain unmet, drawing parallels to the Babri Masjid incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:17 IST
VHP Kshetra Mantri for Maharashtra and Goa, Govind Shende (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched a campaign against Aurangzeb's tomb in Shambhaji Nagar, labeling it a 'symbol of slavery.' Govind Shende, the organization's Kshetra Mantri for Maharashtra and Goa, announced plans for statewide protests and a march toward the town, aligning with the anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth. The VHP criticizes the glorification of Aurangzeb as a cruel ruler, demanding the removal of his grave and questioning its presence in India.

The protests form part of a broader strategy against what they perceive as appeasement politics by previous governments. Shende emphasized the VHP's resolve to take actions beneficial for their community, including memorandums to district collectors and effigy-burning. The initiative will eventually culminate in a decisive demonstration in Sambhajinagar, he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bajrang Dal leader Nitin Mahajan called for the demolition of Aurangzeb's tomb, likening their cause to the historic Babri mosque incident in Ayodhya. Mahajan stated that VHP and Bajrang Dal members would mobilize if the government fails to act like before. These developments are part of a rising tension involving religious symbols and their historical narratives, with BJP figures such as MLA T Raja Singh actively questioning government spending on maintaining such sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

