India's Space Ambitions: Chandrayaan-5 and Beyond

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announces the approval of Chandrayaan-5, part of India's greater goal of landing on the Moon by 2040. Alongside plans for an Indian Space Station by 2035, ISRO continues to push boundaries in space exploration underlining India's significant achievements and future aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:55 IST
ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for ambitious future missions, with Chairman V Narayanan announcing the recent approval for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. This initiative is strategically aligned with India's aim to achieve a lunar landing by 2040, underscoring the nation's commitment to autonomous space exploration capabilities.

Amid these expansive plans, ISRO is also tasked with developing India's indigenous Space Station, anticipated to be operational by 2035. The approval of the Chandrayaan-5 mission comes as part of a broader collaboration with Japan, building on the success of past lunar missions, most notably the safe and historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole.

Addressing an event in Chennai, Narayanan paid tribute to predecessors and colleagues, highlighting India's continuous strides in satellite deployment. With over 433 satellites launched and a significant contribution to international space partnerships, ISRO sets its sights on leading future small satellite launches from its forthcoming spaceport in Kulasekarapattinam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

