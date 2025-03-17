Pakistan Strengthens Commitment to Workers’ Rights with Key ILO Ratifications

In a significant advancement for labour rights, Pakistan has ratified three critical International Labour Organization (ILO) instruments, furthering its commitment to improving workers' protections and bolstering evidence-based policymaking. The official ratifications were delivered by Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Pakistan’s Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, to ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo during the 353rd session of the ILO Governing Body in Geneva on March 14, 2025.

The ratifications include the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention (1930), the Maritime Labour Convention (2006), and the Labour Statistics Convention (1985, No. 160). These instruments collectively represent a robust framework for eliminating forced labour, safeguarding maritime workers, and enhancing labour market data collection and analysis.

The 2014 Protocol builds upon Pakistan’s earlier commitment made in 1957, aiming to eradicate modern forms of forced labour, including human trafficking and slavery-like practices. This aligns with international human rights obligations and supports Sustainable Development Goal 8, focused on decent work and economic growth.

The Maritime Labour Convention (2006) ratification ensures that Pakistan adheres to global maritime standards, providing fair working conditions, safety measures, and protection for both national and international seafarers entering its ports. This promotes fair competition among shipping businesses while ensuring fundamental rights for maritime workers.

By ratifying the Labour Statistics Convention (1985, No. 160), Pakistan pledges to significantly improve its labour statistics infrastructure. This initiative will empower policymakers with accurate, comprehensive data for crafting effective labour policies, aimed at promoting inclusive employment, reducing inequalities, and protecting vulnerable groups within the workforce.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized the importance of these ratifications, highlighting extensive consultations with tripartite stakeholders, showcasing united support for enhanced labour rights and equitable working environments. ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo praised Pakistan’s proactive approach, reaffirming ILO's continued support to realize the practical benefits of these commitments for workers and employers alike.