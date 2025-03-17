Left Menu

Pakistan Strengthens Commitment to Workers’ Rights with Key ILO Ratifications

The ratifications include the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention (1930), the Maritime Labour Convention (2006), and the Labour Statistics Convention (1985, No. 160).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:51 IST
Pakistan Strengthens Commitment to Workers’ Rights with Key ILO Ratifications
The 2014 Protocol builds upon Pakistan’s earlier commitment made in 1957, aiming to eradicate modern forms of forced labour, including human trafficking and slavery-like practices. Image Credit: ChatGPT

In a significant advancement for labour rights, Pakistan has ratified three critical International Labour Organization (ILO) instruments, furthering its commitment to improving workers' protections and bolstering evidence-based policymaking. The official ratifications were delivered by Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Pakistan’s Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, to ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo during the 353rd session of the ILO Governing Body in Geneva on March 14, 2025.

The ratifications include the Protocol of 2014 to the Forced Labour Convention (1930), the Maritime Labour Convention (2006), and the Labour Statistics Convention (1985, No. 160). These instruments collectively represent a robust framework for eliminating forced labour, safeguarding maritime workers, and enhancing labour market data collection and analysis.

The 2014 Protocol builds upon Pakistan’s earlier commitment made in 1957, aiming to eradicate modern forms of forced labour, including human trafficking and slavery-like practices. This aligns with international human rights obligations and supports Sustainable Development Goal 8, focused on decent work and economic growth.

The Maritime Labour Convention (2006) ratification ensures that Pakistan adheres to global maritime standards, providing fair working conditions, safety measures, and protection for both national and international seafarers entering its ports. This promotes fair competition among shipping businesses while ensuring fundamental rights for maritime workers.

By ratifying the Labour Statistics Convention (1985, No. 160), Pakistan pledges to significantly improve its labour statistics infrastructure. This initiative will empower policymakers with accurate, comprehensive data for crafting effective labour policies, aimed at promoting inclusive employment, reducing inequalities, and protecting vulnerable groups within the workforce.

Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain emphasized the importance of these ratifications, highlighting extensive consultations with tripartite stakeholders, showcasing united support for enhanced labour rights and equitable working environments. ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo praised Pakistan’s proactive approach, reaffirming ILO's continued support to realize the practical benefits of these commitments for workers and employers alike.

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025