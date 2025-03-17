First Private Sector Consultant to Lead HPCL: Vikas Kaushal

In a landmark move, Vikas Kaushal became the first private sector consultant to head Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Monday. This appointment sets a precedent as Kaushal steps into his role as chairman and managing director of the blue-chip public sector entity.

Before this, Kaushal was associated with management consultancy Kearney, offering strategic insights into the energy sector. His career in energy consultancy spans over two decades, impacting major international oil and gas clients. His academic background includes a chemical engineering degree and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

This appointment comes after a government-led search panel, unable to find suitable internal candidates, chose Kaushal. The Public Enterprise Selection Board, having interviewed multiple candidates, opted for this novel approach to leadership sourcing at HPCL amidst the ongoing leadership gaps in state-owned enterprises.

