Left Menu

Norway's Oil and Gas Strategy: A Vision for the Future

Norway's government plans to present a policy document to parliament addressing the future of its vital oil and gas industry. The document aims to sustain industry growth, despite forecasts of output decline beyond 2026 due to field depletion. Norway remains Europe's top natural gas supplier post-2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:22 IST
Norway's Oil and Gas Strategy: A Vision for the Future

On Monday, the Norwegian government announced plans to present a policy document to parliament next year focusing on the future of the oil and gas industry, including exploration access for companies.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere emphasized the industry's significance to Norway, advocating for its development rather than phasing it out. Official forecasts indicate a steady offshore output in 2026, with declines expected as fields deplete.

The forthcoming white paper will outline the petroleum industry's status and prospects, examining key policy decisions impacting production beyond the 2030s. Norway produces nearly 2% of global oil and became Europe's leading natural gas provider following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

Haryana's Vision: Education and Women Empowerment

 India
2
Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

Congress Launches High-Profile Committee for UP Electoral Roll Revision

 India
3
London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive Politics

London Crime Rates Plummet: Sadiq Khan's Leadership a Beacon Amidst Divisive...

 United Kingdom
4
Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

Somalia Severs Ties: Government Annulls UAE Agreements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026