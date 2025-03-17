Telangana's Bold Move: 42% BC Reservation on the Horizon

In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to implement 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in education and employment sectors. Urging all political parties to join forces, Reddy suggested meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss this initiative.

Reddy referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's commitment to increase BC reservations to 42% if the party ascends to power. The government initiated a BC caste census on February 4, 2024, and Reddy thanked everyone for participating in this crucial exercise, as mentioned in a statement from his office.

He mentioned that the prior administration proposed raising the BC quota to 37%, a proposal now withdrawn to instead focus on 42% reservation across education, employment, and politics. February 4 was designated as 'Social Justice Day' to commemorate the Assembly's resolution on quota enhancement, highlighting the government's commitment.

Asserting his commitment, CM Reddy encouraged leaders to seek legal avenues and bipartisan support. He tasked Union Ministers and political leaders with responsibility to secure the Prime Minister's attention on this matter. Reddy also advocated for TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud to arrange talks with Rahul Gandhi, aiming to highlight the issue in Parliament.

In closing, Reddy emphasized the accuracy of the BC census results and reinforced the government's dedication to achieving the 42% reservation goal, underscoring adherence to the Kamareddy Declaration.

