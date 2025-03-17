Left Menu

U.S. Faces New H7N9 Bird Flu Threat as Outbreak Hits Mississippi

The U.S. reports its first H7N9 bird flu outbreak since 2017, amid ongoing struggles with another strain affecting humans and boosting egg prices. This outbreak in Mississippi raises concerns about a potential new pandemic due to its high fatality rate and impact on supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:30 IST
U.S. Faces New H7N9 Bird Flu Threat as Outbreak Hits Mississippi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has reported its first H7N9 bird flu outbreak on a poultry farm since 2017. This development emerges as the country deals with another avian influenza strain, known for infecting humans and driving egg prices to unprecedented highs.

Avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, has severely impacted poultry populations worldwide, further straining supply chains and contributing to escalating food costs. The virus's potential transmission to mammals, including dairy cows in the U.S., has heightened fears of a new pandemic among global health officials.

The World Health Organization notes that while H5N1 has been the more prevalent strain, causing significant damage and a human fatality in the U.S., the H7N9 variant is more lethal, with a 40% mortality rate since its discovery in 2013. The most recent outbreak was identified in a commercial chicken flock in Noxubee, Mississippi. The USDA, alongside state health authorities, is conducting extensive epidemiological investigations and heightened monitoring in response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025