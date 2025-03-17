Left Menu

India Strengthens Nuclear Power with New 700-MW Reactor

India's new 700-MW nuclear reactor at Rawatbhata, Rajasthan, bolsters the nation's nuclear energy capacity to 8,880 MW. This development is part of a larger mission aiming for 100 GW capacity by 2047. The reactor features advanced safety mechanisms and yields significant carbon reduction benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:02 IST
India Strengthens Nuclear Power with New 700-MW Reactor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's nuclear energy capacity, the nation's home-built 700-MW nuclear power plant at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan was successfully connected to the northern grid early Monday morning, augmenting the total installed nuclear capacity to 8,880 MW. This marks a critical step in India's nuclear energy goals.

Unit 7 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, part of a series of 16 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), achieved connectivity to the grid at 2:37 am. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) confirmed the connection was made after fulfilling all pre-requisites, ensuring regulatory compliance with the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

This advancement aligns with India's Nuclear Energy Mission, targeting a cumulative capacity of 100 GW by 2047, as announced in the Union Budget. With RAPP 7&8, Rawatbhata's capacity is set to rise to 2,580 MW. The newly operational reactors are designed with cutting-edge safety features and promise substantial reductions in carbon emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025