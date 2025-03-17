India Strengthens Nuclear Power with New 700-MW Reactor

In a significant boost to India's nuclear energy capacity, the nation's home-built 700-MW nuclear power plant at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan was successfully connected to the northern grid early Monday morning, augmenting the total installed nuclear capacity to 8,880 MW. This marks a critical step in India's nuclear energy goals.

Unit 7 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, part of a series of 16 indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR), achieved connectivity to the grid at 2:37 am. The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) confirmed the connection was made after fulfilling all pre-requisites, ensuring regulatory compliance with the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board.

This advancement aligns with India's Nuclear Energy Mission, targeting a cumulative capacity of 100 GW by 2047, as announced in the Union Budget. With RAPP 7&8, Rawatbhata's capacity is set to rise to 2,580 MW. The newly operational reactors are designed with cutting-edge safety features and promise substantial reductions in carbon emissions.

