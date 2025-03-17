Wall Street Slips Amid Tariff Concerns

Wall Street's main stock indexes saw a downturn at Monday's opening, reflecting investor concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Amid fresh economic data, the market's response was cautious.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 61.79 points, a 0.15% drop, landing at 41,426.40. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a decrease of 6.00 points, or 0.11%, to reach 5,632.94, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 25.41 points, a 0.14% decline, to 17,728.68 as the trading day began.

This marks a continuation of market volatility as investors weigh the potential economic impacts of ongoing tariff implementations on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)