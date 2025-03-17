Left Menu

Wall Street Slips Amid Tariff Concerns

Wall Street's key stock indexes opened lower with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showing declines. Investors are analyzing new economic data to understand the effects of President Trump's tariffs on the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:04 IST
Wall Street Slips Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main stock indexes saw a downturn at Monday's opening, reflecting investor concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Amid fresh economic data, the market's response was cautious.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 61.79 points, a 0.15% drop, landing at 41,426.40. Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a decrease of 6.00 points, or 0.11%, to reach 5,632.94, while the Nasdaq Composite fell by 25.41 points, a 0.14% decline, to 17,728.68 as the trading day began.

This marks a continuation of market volatility as investors weigh the potential economic impacts of ongoing tariff implementations on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025