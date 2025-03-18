Rabri Devi Faces ED Questioning Amidst Political Uproar

In a significant development, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rabri Devi is scheduled to appear at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Patna today. The questioning is part of the ongoing investigation into the land-for-jobs money laundering case.

As Rabri Devi faces the ED, her son Tej Pratap Yadav is also slated for interrogation later in the afternoon. RJD supporters have gathered outside the ED's office, intensifying the political climate in Patna.

Simultaneously, the Bihar Assembly witnessed heightened tensions as Rabri Devi criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, leading to a row over his accusations of dynastic politics. The RJD lambasted the ruling NDA, alleging disrespect towards women in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)