Adani Group Withdraws From Wind Energy Projects in Sri Lanka
Adani Green Energy has withdrawn from wind energy projects in Sri Lanka following fundamental rights petitions and the Sri Lankan government's decision to renegotiate the power purchase agreement. The Indian conglomerate cited environmental concerns and high costs as reasons behind the withdrawal.
- Sri Lanka
Five fundamental rights petitions against Adani Green Energy's wind projects in Sri Lanka have been retracted by the petitioners. This legal action followed the company's notification to cancel its involvement.
Adani Group's decision comes after President Anura Kumar Dissanayake's government reviewed the existing agreements, deeming them overpriced.
The move aligns with the National People's Power party's campaign promises to lower energy costs and renegotiate overpriced contracts.
