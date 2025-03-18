Left Menu

Adani Group Withdraws From Wind Energy Projects in Sri Lanka

Adani Green Energy has withdrawn from wind energy projects in Sri Lanka following fundamental rights petitions and the Sri Lankan government's decision to renegotiate the power purchase agreement. The Indian conglomerate cited environmental concerns and high costs as reasons behind the withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:02 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Five fundamental rights petitions against Adani Green Energy's wind projects in Sri Lanka have been retracted by the petitioners. This legal action followed the company's notification to cancel its involvement.

Adani Group's decision comes after President Anura Kumar Dissanayake's government reviewed the existing agreements, deeming them overpriced.

The move aligns with the National People's Power party's campaign promises to lower energy costs and renegotiate overpriced contracts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

