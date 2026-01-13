Left Menu

Goa's Unity Mall Project Sparks Environmental Concerns Amid Assurances

The Goa government stated that the Unity Mall project does not fall within a protected wetland zone and has cleared all necessary approvals. Despite opposition concerns about environmental impacts, the government insists on its commitment to wetland protection and outlines potential local economic benefits.

The Goa government assured that the proposed Unity Mall at Chimbel lies outside a notified wetland conservation zone and has received all required statutory clearances, according to Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. This statement came amidst opposition concerns about environmental impacts.

Opposition leaders, including BJP MLA Rudolfo Fernandes, expressed fears that the project could harm the environment, prompting heated discussions in the state assembly. However, Khaunte emphasized that no development activities would occur within the protected wetland and highlighted the project's potential to generate local employment.

On concerns regarding infrastructure and water use, Khaunte clarified that the project aligns with existing facilities and will rely on the Water Supply Department for its needs without impacting local water bodies. The government remains open to discussions and invites dialogue to address legislative concerns.

