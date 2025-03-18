Left Menu

ICGS Saksham's Madagascar Visit: Strengthening Maritime Bonds

ICGS Saksham's visit to Madagascar heralds a new era of maritime cooperation. With a focus on marine pollution response, law enforcement, and professional exchanges, the mission aims to bridge ties and showcase India's maritime prowess while promoting environmental awareness through joint ventures and training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:19 IST
ICGS Saksham's Madagascar Visit: Strengthening Maritime Bonds
ICGS Saksham visits Antsiranana Port in Madagascar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Vessel, ICGS Saksham, has docked at Antsiranana, Madagascar, marking a significant step in strengthening maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean. This visit aims to foster professional exchanges focused on Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search and Rescue, and Maritime Law Enforcement with the Madagascar Coast Guard.

The deployment will see crew members participating in cross-deck training, cultural events, and sports competitions to bolster ties. The move showcases India's shipbuilding capabilities under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. Specialized training in Marine Pollution Response will be offered, equipping Madagascar's maritime forces to handle environmental emergencies effectively.

The mission also includes environmental initiatives, with NCC cadets and Assam Rifles personnel engaging in beach cleanups as part of "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan". This effort enhances outreach, emphasizing the impact of marine pollution and reinforcing the bilateral maritime relationship aligned with India's SAGAR vision. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025