ICGS Saksham's Madagascar Visit: Strengthening Maritime Bonds

The Indian Coast Guard's Offshore Patrol Vessel, ICGS Saksham, has docked at Antsiranana, Madagascar, marking a significant step in strengthening maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean. This visit aims to foster professional exchanges focused on Marine Pollution Response, Maritime Search and Rescue, and Maritime Law Enforcement with the Madagascar Coast Guard.

The deployment will see crew members participating in cross-deck training, cultural events, and sports competitions to bolster ties. The move showcases India's shipbuilding capabilities under the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. Specialized training in Marine Pollution Response will be offered, equipping Madagascar's maritime forces to handle environmental emergencies effectively.

The mission also includes environmental initiatives, with NCC cadets and Assam Rifles personnel engaging in beach cleanups as part of "Puneet Sagar Abhiyan". This effort enhances outreach, emphasizing the impact of marine pollution and reinforcing the bilateral maritime relationship aligned with India's SAGAR vision. (ANI)

