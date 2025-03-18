Bank Unions Demand Action: Vacancies and Workweek in Focus

In a significant move in the banking sector, Rajya Sabha CPI member Sandosh Kumar P called on Tuesday for the finance minister to heed the demands of bank unions. These demands include filling vacant posts in public sector banks and establishing a five-day workweek.

Highlighting the urgency during Zero Hour, Kumar noted the banking system is set to see disruptions with a 48-hour strike planned for March 24-25 by the United Forum of Bank Unions, representing nine different unions. The strike aims to draw attention to employees' grievances.

Among the critical issues is the alarming staff shortage, with about 2.11 lakh vacancies affecting employee mental health. Kumar also pointed out the need for a five-day workweek, already in practice in the insurance sector and Reserve Bank of India, urging for similar implementation in banks.

