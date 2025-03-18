ECI Pushes for Voter ID-Aadhaar Integration to Boost Electoral Transparency

The Election Commission of India (ECI), helmed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, convened a critical assembly with top officials and technical experts to deliberate on integrating Voter ID (EPIC) with Aadhaar on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, along with esteemed officials such as the Union Home Secretary and technical experts from the ECI.

The Commission firmly stated that this linkage would comply strictly with Article 326 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950. Emphasizing a Supreme Court judgment, it was clarified that Aadhaar is solely proof of identity, distinct from citizenship. Upcoming technical consultations between UIDAI and ECI experts are anticipated to refine the integration process.

In conjunction with these efforts, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is spearheading impactful measures to tackle deep-rooted electoral challenges. Aiming for transparency and inclusivity, the ECI will conduct All Party Meetings with Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers, and Chief Electoral Officers by March 31, 2025, ensuring political parties are actively engaged at all levels of election management. The Commission has extended an unprecedented invitation for suggestions from National and State-recognized political parties by April 30, 2025, echoing its commitment to a more transparent and responsive electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)