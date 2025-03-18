Left Menu

Accelerating Quality Seed Delivery for Kharif Season

The government is fast-tracking the delivery of breeder seeds for the upcoming Kharif season, with plans to boost production from Rabi 2024-25. Efforts include showcasing seed varieties suited for extreme climates, supported by national media campaigns and demonstrations by agricultural institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:21 IST
Accelerating Quality Seed Delivery for Kharif Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is accelerating efforts to deliver high-quality breeder seeds for the Kharif season starting in June. Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary announced this initiative in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Choudhary outlined plans for satisfying breeder seed production levels for Rabi 2024-25 and subsequent processing for Kharif 2025, aimed at ensuring adequate seed supply to farmers. Since 2014, 11.85 lakh quintals of breeder seeds have been produced and distributed.

Over 70% of current seed supplies consist of varieties less than a decade old. Specialized varieties for extreme climates have been developed, and national campaigns inform farmers and seed producers about these advancements. Key demonstrations are held by ICAR institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras nationwide to promote widespread adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025