Accelerating Quality Seed Delivery for Kharif Season

The government is accelerating efforts to deliver high-quality breeder seeds for the Kharif season starting in June. Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary announced this initiative in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Choudhary outlined plans for satisfying breeder seed production levels for Rabi 2024-25 and subsequent processing for Kharif 2025, aimed at ensuring adequate seed supply to farmers. Since 2014, 11.85 lakh quintals of breeder seeds have been produced and distributed.

Over 70% of current seed supplies consist of varieties less than a decade old. Specialized varieties for extreme climates have been developed, and national campaigns inform farmers and seed producers about these advancements. Key demonstrations are held by ICAR institutions and Krishi Vigyan Kendras nationwide to promote widespread adoption.

