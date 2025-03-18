Left Menu

Lok Sabha Advances with AI: Revolutionary MoU for Multilingual Accessibility

The Lok Sabha Secretariat and MEITY have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to advance the Sansad AI solution, enhancing multilingual support in parliamentary operations. The initiative promises real-time speech conversion, accurate translations, and AI-driven enhancements, fostering seamless communication and streamlined documentation for India's parliamentary processes.

An MoU was signed between Lok Sabha Secretariat and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) for the development of Sansad AI solution in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister for MEITY, Ashwini Vaishnaw.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development aimed at bolstering parliamentary operations through technology, the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The agreement, witnessed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marks the inception of the Sansad AI solution.

The initiative, known as Sansad Bhashini, aspires to introduce comprehensive AI solutions that support multilingual operations within the parliament. A cornerstone of this venture is the development of 'AI Kosh', a vast AI-based dictionary for translating Lok Sabha debates into various languages. This collaborative effort, involving the integration of parliamentary data, aims to advance language accessibility.

Features under this initiative include an interactive chatbot for procedural assistance and a pioneering system for converting spoken debates into text with real-time transcription. Additionally, automatic summarization of discussions promises expedited decision-making. This AI-powered evolution is set to transform legislative processes, enhancing accessibility while solidifying India's technological governance leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

