PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2026 23:41 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 23:41 IST
Changing consumption patterns present chefs with unique opportunity to innovate: Shekhawat
Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said rapid urbanisation and changing consumption patterns present Indian chefs with a ''unique opportunity'' to innovate and find nutritionally balanced food solutions.

He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of PHDCCI National Young Chef Competition (NYCC) 2025-26, whose grand finale was held at IHM, Pusa, here.

The team representing Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts, Pune emerged as winner in the culinary competition, according to an official statement.

"Indian cuisine is among our most powerful cultural assets and a vital pillar of tourism-led growth. Our food traditions reflect the diversity, wisdom and lived heritage of our regions and our young chefs are the torchbearers of this legacy,'' Shekhwat said.

He noted that rapid urbanisation and changing consumption patterns present Indian chefs with a ''unique opportunity'' to lead innovation in value-added, nutritionally balanced, and ready-to-eat food solutions rooted in India's traditional knowledge systems, he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by PHDCCI.

''Platforms like NYCC are essential in nurturing chefs who are deeply rooted in tradition, yet globally confident and capable of representing India's culinary excellence on the world stage,'' he added.

He described young chefs are ''torchbearers of India's culinary heritage''.

Teams from Maharashtra State IHMCT and IHM Pusa, New Delhi were declared the first runner-up and second runner-up respectively, at the grand finale, it said.

The award for the Best Bhaja Dish was conferred upon the team from Chef's Kitchen Institute of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management, Kolhapur, the statement said.

The grand finale witnessed participation from 10 leading hospitality institutions representing all four zones of the country, underscoring the pan-India character of the competition.

The finalists were evaluated by an eminent jury, the statement said.

Organised by PHDCCI in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism; Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA); and Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), the National Young Chef Competition marked the culmination of a six-month nationwide culinary journey celebrating India's rich gastronomic heritage while creating a focused national platform for Indian cuisine, it said.

