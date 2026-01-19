US to host Global integrative medicine conference

Experts in medicine, biology, public health, technology, and traditional sciences will gather in the US later this year for a conference to discuss how integrative, biology-driven lifestyle intervention can prevent diseases, according to organisers. The Global Integrative Medicine Congress (GIMC) 2026, hosted by the American Academy of Yoga and Medicine (AAYM), will be held in Memphis, Tennessee, they said. In response to this global challenge, this platform has emerged as a ''landmark scientific forum'' dedicated to redefining healthcare through evidence-based integration of Yoga, Ayurveda, and modern medicine, according to a statement issued by the organisers on Monday. To be held in Memphis in May, the conference will convene global leaders in medicine, biology, public health, technology, and traditional sciences to explore how integrative, biology-driven lifestyle interventions can prevent disease, optimise health, and transform clinical practice, they said. The world, they said, is facing a ''surge in chronic, lifestyle-related diseases.'' Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death, cancer continues to impose an enormous human and economic burden, and healthcare systems worldwide are struggling under escalating costs that emphasise treatment over prevention, the statement read. ''Healthcare must evolve from reactive disease management to proactive health creation, guided by rigorous science,'' Dr Indranill Basu-Ray, chairman and programme director of GIMC 2026, was quoted as saying in the statement. ''Over the past decade, research has demonstrated that yoga, ayurveda, and integrative therapies play a measurable role in preventing and managing hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurological disorders, and mental health conditions,'' it added.

