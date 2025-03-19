Left Menu

NIA Raids and Bail Plea Rejection in Jammu's Infiltration Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in Jammu while opposing a plea by Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh for interim bail or custody parole. The NIA claims the plea lacks merit, arguing a Member of Parliament's status doesn't exempt them from judicial custody. The court's decision is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:59 IST
Police present att the location (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensifying its probe into infiltration-related cases, conducting raids at 10 locations in Jammu. Simultaneously, the agency has submitted a response to the Delhi High Court, opposing Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea for interim bail or custody parole to attend Parliament sessions.

Engineer Rashid, as he is popularly known, filed the plea seeking release to attend the on-going Winter Session of the Lok Sabha. The NIA, however, has urged the court to dismiss the plea, stating it is not substanable and that Rashid's current status as an MP does not grant immunity from detention.

The agency raised concerns about Rashid's potential influence on witnesses from Jammu and Kashmir, given his prominent position. It was noted that although he attempted to secure bail previously without success, his plea for custody parole had already been rejected by a special NIA court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

