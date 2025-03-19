Delhi High Court Upholds 'TAJ' as Iconic Trademark of IHCL

In a significant legal ruling, the Delhi High Court has affirmed 'TAJ' as a well-known trademark, conferring it with protected status specifically within the hospitality sector. The decision came after Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), a member of the TATA Group, filed a lawsuit against several individuals for trademark violations.

The lawsuit underscored the global prominence of IHCL, which manages an impressive portfolio of over 350 hotels spanning four continents and numerous countries. Justice Amit Bansal, who presided over the case, ruled that IHCL has conclusively demonstrated the 'TAJ' mark's standing as a distinguished trademark, fulfilling criteria detailed in the Trademarks Act.

The court's decision considered various factors, such as the extensive use and wide geographical presence of the brand, along with its historical and cultural significance. This was further supported by substantial media coverage and recognition, making 'TAJ' synonymous with luxury and quality in hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)