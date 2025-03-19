Vibrant Traditions and Safety: Rang Panchami in Indore

Rang Panchami festival in Indore was marked by vibrant celebrations as locals participated in the traditional Ger procession while also demonstrating commendable civic awareness by making way for an ambulance. Despite being drenched in colors and gulal, the revelers made sure the ambulance could pass through the colorful crowd unhindered.

The district administration, anticipating large crowds, implemented an extensive security plan covering the three-kilometer route, which was divided into seven sectors. Police presence was strong along the procession path, reinforced with watch towers, patrolling lanes, and emergency exit strategies. Commissioner of Police, Indore, Santosh Kumar Singh, highlighted the deployment of CCTV cameras and drones for real-time monitoring.

Additionally, the presence of plainclothes officers ensured constant surveillance over the festivities. Singh emphasized that the security measures were aimed at allowing participants to safely partake in the decades-old celebrations. Celebrated five days after Holi, Rang Panchami has a rich history in Indore, where people gather to joyfully immerse in colors using water tankers and motor pumps, continuing a 75-year tradition.

