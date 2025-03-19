Left Menu

Vibrant Traditions and Safety: Rang Panchami in Indore

Rang Panchami celebrations in Indore saw locals making way for an ambulance amid the Ger procession, reflecting community awareness. Authorities ensured security across the three-kilometer route with police, CCTV, and drones. The festival, marking 75 years of tradition, involves vibrant activities like spraying colors using water tankers.

Locals giving way to ambulance (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rang Panchami festival in Indore was marked by vibrant celebrations as locals participated in the traditional Ger procession while also demonstrating commendable civic awareness by making way for an ambulance. Despite being drenched in colors and gulal, the revelers made sure the ambulance could pass through the colorful crowd unhindered.

The district administration, anticipating large crowds, implemented an extensive security plan covering the three-kilometer route, which was divided into seven sectors. Police presence was strong along the procession path, reinforced with watch towers, patrolling lanes, and emergency exit strategies. Commissioner of Police, Indore, Santosh Kumar Singh, highlighted the deployment of CCTV cameras and drones for real-time monitoring.

Additionally, the presence of plainclothes officers ensured constant surveillance over the festivities. Singh emphasized that the security measures were aimed at allowing participants to safely partake in the decades-old celebrations. Celebrated five days after Holi, Rang Panchami has a rich history in Indore, where people gather to joyfully immerse in colors using water tankers and motor pumps, continuing a 75-year tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

