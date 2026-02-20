Left Menu

House Proposes Sweeping Aviation Safety Overhaul After Fatal Collision

A U.S. House bipartisan group proposed new legislation following a deadly collision between a regional jet and an Army helicopter. The bill addresses FAA safety deficiencies and mandates fleet-wide adoption of ADS-B systems by 2031. Lawmakers prioritize improving airspace safety and policies to avoid future accidents.

A bipartisan group in the U.S. House has introduced legislation aiming to significantly revamp aviation safety protocols. This follows a catastrophic collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in January 2025, which resulted in 67 casualties.

The proposed bill seeks to address a myriad of safety issues, particularly targeting shortcomings within the FAA's safety culture. It also emphasizes the enhancement of air traffic control training, procedures, and safety around Reagan Washington National Airport, the site of the tragic accident.

Additionally, the U.S. House is expected to vote on the ROTOR Act. This legislation mandates that aircraft operators implement ADS-B safety systems by 2031 and aims to strengthen oversight near commercial airports. The effort underscores a commitment to fortifying airspace safety to prevent similar incidents.

