Global Luminaries Unite to Elevate Tamil Language and Culture at Tamils Festival 2026

At the Tamils Festival 2026, held this week in Singapore, key figures were honored for their contributions to the Tamil language and culture. The event, organized by the Tamils Arts and Culture Society, aimed to preserve the South Indian linguistic heritage and arts for future generations.

Noteworthy recipients included Prof Thamizhpparithi Maari from Tamil Nadu, who was awarded for elevating the Tamil language's global status in online dictionaries. Dr Visagan Mailachalam from the Indonesia Tamil Sangam and Dr Gangaimagan from Switzerland were also recognized for their efforts in spreading Tamil education overseas.

The festival, which began in 1952 under the guidance of Thamizhavel G. Sarangapany, sought to rekindle community spirit and unity among Tamils worldwide. This year's ceremony emphasized the importance of cultural practices and intergenerational transmission of traditions to maintain the vibrancy of Tamil arts and language.

