Tragic Minibus Fire Claims Lives in Pune
A devastating fire in a minibus in Pune's Hinjewadi area resulted in four fatalities and six injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit caused the blaze. The passengers, employees of Vyoma Graphics, were en route to their office. One critically injured individual has been transferred to a specialty hospital.
In a tragic incident in Pune's Hinjewadi area, a minibus caught fire early Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring six others. Preliminary findings suggest the cause was a short circuit, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP Vishal Gaikwad.
Reports indicate the minibus, associated with Vyoma Graphics, was en route to the office when the fire broke out around 7:30 AM, as per DCP Gaikwad. Emergency services promptly responded to the distress call. Among the victims, four were seated at the back and unable to escape.
Six passengers are receiving treatment, with one critically injured person now in a specialized hospital. This incident follows another fire outbreak in Pune's Jagtap Chowk area, underscoring ongoing fire safety challenges in the city. Thankfully, there were no casualties in the earlier incident.
