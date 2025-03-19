Left Menu

Tragic Minibus Fire Claims Lives in Pune

A devastating fire in a minibus in Pune's Hinjewadi area resulted in four fatalities and six injuries. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit caused the blaze. The passengers, employees of Vyoma Graphics, were en route to their office. One critically injured individual has been transferred to a specialty hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:07 IST
Tragic Minibus Fire Claims Lives in Pune
DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad Vishal Gaikwad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Pune's Hinjewadi area, a minibus caught fire early Wednesday morning, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuring six others. Preliminary findings suggest the cause was a short circuit, according to Pimpri-Chinchwad DCP Vishal Gaikwad.

Reports indicate the minibus, associated with Vyoma Graphics, was en route to the office when the fire broke out around 7:30 AM, as per DCP Gaikwad. Emergency services promptly responded to the distress call. Among the victims, four were seated at the back and unable to escape.

Six passengers are receiving treatment, with one critically injured person now in a specialized hospital. This incident follows another fire outbreak in Pune's Jagtap Chowk area, underscoring ongoing fire safety challenges in the city. Thankfully, there were no casualties in the earlier incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025