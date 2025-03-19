Left Menu

Hatsun Agro Expands with Milestone 4,000th Dairy Outlet

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has launched its 4,000th daily outlet in Andhra Pradesh, marking a significant expansion of its retail footprint. The store showcases several brands and aims to provide high-quality dairy products. Plans to extend further into various Indian states were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 16:01 IST
In a significant expansion of its retail presence, dairy giant Hatsun Agro Product Ltd announced the opening of its 4,000th daily outlet in Andhra Pradesh. This milestone is a testament to the company's robust growth strategy.

The new outlet, part of Hatsun Agro's retail expansion plan, will feature various brands, including Arun Icecreams, Arokya, and Hatsun, alongside fresh milk, curd, and paneer. The opening highlights Hatsun's commitment to innovation and quality, ensuring customers receive fresh dairy products.

Company Chairman R G Chandramogan emphasized the importance of accessibility and continuous expansion, stating plans to widen their presence in Maharashtra, Kerala, and other states. The Bhimavaram store marks a step forward in enhancing customer experience and supporting local dairy farmers.

