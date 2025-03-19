Hatsun Agro Expands with Milestone 4,000th Dairy Outlet

In a significant expansion of its retail presence, dairy giant Hatsun Agro Product Ltd announced the opening of its 4,000th daily outlet in Andhra Pradesh. This milestone is a testament to the company's robust growth strategy.

The new outlet, part of Hatsun Agro's retail expansion plan, will feature various brands, including Arun Icecreams, Arokya, and Hatsun, alongside fresh milk, curd, and paneer. The opening highlights Hatsun's commitment to innovation and quality, ensuring customers receive fresh dairy products.

Company Chairman R G Chandramogan emphasized the importance of accessibility and continuous expansion, stating plans to widen their presence in Maharashtra, Kerala, and other states. The Bhimavaram store marks a step forward in enhancing customer experience and supporting local dairy farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)