Gujarat's Pride: Sunita Williams Returns to Earth After Historic Space Mission

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel applauded Sunita Williams for her safe return to Earth after a remarkable nine-month stint at the International Space Station. Patel highlighted Williams, a proud daughter of Gujarat, as an enduring source of inspiration due to her unyielding dedication and contribution to space exploration.

The CM acknowledged the immense pride Williams instilled in the people of Mehsana district and Gujarat at large. He extended warm wishes for the well-being of Williams and her crew, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the field of science and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Sunita Williams, whose expedition ended aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft as part of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission. In a post on social media platform X, Modi praised the Crew-9 astronauts for their resilience and determination, calling it a testament to the unwavering human spirit.

Modi commended the professionals tirelessly working behind the scenes to ensure the Crew-9 team's safe return. Their dedication displayed the synergy between precision and passion, and technology meeting tenacity, pushing the limits of human potential.

The NASA Crew-9 astronauts, including Nick Hague, Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, successfully completed their mission with a splashdown in the Gulf of America. Wilmore and Williams spent over a year in space, while Hague and Gorbunov concluded a year-long journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)