Ethanol Blending Targets Surge Ahead of Schedule

The Indian government's push for enhanced ethanol blending in petrol is yielding tangible results, surpassing earlier set goals. Public-sector oil marketing companies achieved a 19.68% ethanol blending rate by February.

Responding to the Rajya Sabha, Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya highlighted that ethanol is primarily derived from sugarcane-based and grain-based feedstocks. The National Policy on Biofuels has advanced the 20% blending target from 2030 to 2025-26, paving the way for accelerated adoption.

The progress is evident with 10% blending achieved five months ahead of the 2022 target, rising to 17.98% by early 2025. Public-sector oil companies supplied 278.88 crore litres of ethanol for the current ethanol supply year, marking significant strides in biofuel integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)