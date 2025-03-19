Ethanol Blending Targets Surge Ahead of Schedule
Ethanol blending with petrol by public-sector oil marketing companies in India reached 19.68% in February, as the government pushes ahead of schedule to meet its biofuel goals. Ethanol is produced primarily from sugarcane and grains, with significant increases in blending percentages achieved ahead of target years.
The Indian government's push for enhanced ethanol blending in petrol is yielding tangible results, surpassing earlier set goals. Public-sector oil marketing companies achieved a 19.68% ethanol blending rate by February.
Responding to the Rajya Sabha, Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya highlighted that ethanol is primarily derived from sugarcane-based and grain-based feedstocks. The National Policy on Biofuels has advanced the 20% blending target from 2030 to 2025-26, paving the way for accelerated adoption.
The progress is evident with 10% blending achieved five months ahead of the 2022 target, rising to 17.98% by early 2025. Public-sector oil companies supplied 278.88 crore litres of ethanol for the current ethanol supply year, marking significant strides in biofuel integration.
