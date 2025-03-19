India Takes Helm in ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Fight

In a significant move to bolster regional security, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh addressed the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi. He reinforced India's strong stance against terrorism, advocating a zero-tolerance policy that combines domestic mechanisms, intelligence-sharing, and regional cooperation.

Terrorism, Singh emphasized, is a dynamic and evolving threat leveraging advanced technology, necessitating a proactive approach. The Indo-Pacific region, with its geopolitical relevance, is especially susceptible to cross-border terrorism, demanding a comprehensive and collaborative strategy.

Under the ADMM-Plus forum, India aims to synergize defence forces, security agencies, and policy frameworks to tackle emerging threats. The gathering marked the handover of the EWG chairmanship to India and Malaysia from Russia and Myanmar, highlighting the new co-chairs' commitment to achieving practical, impactful results.

Focus areas include counteracting the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorists and enhancing cyber resilience. Upcoming initiatives involve a Table-Top Exercise in Malaysia in 2026 and a Field Training Exercise in India in 2027 to improve counter-terrorism preparedness. Singh also commended Malaysia for its ASEAN leadership and pledged India's support.

Delegates from ASEAN countries and partner nations, including the U.S., China, and Russia participated, affirming a united front against terrorism. This meeting underscores India's pivotal role in ASEAN, with relationships in the region forming a cornerstone of its Act East policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)