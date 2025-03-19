Left Menu

India Takes Helm in ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Fight

India, alongside Malaysia, has taken co-chairmanship of the ADMM-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism. The initiative emphasizes regional cooperation, enhanced intelligence-sharing, and robust domestic mechanisms to combat evolving terrorist threats, especially those involving advanced technology. The effort seeks a collaborative response to protect geopolitical and economic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:38 IST
India Takes Helm in ASEAN's Counter-Terrorism Fight
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh (Photo/@SpokespersonMoD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster regional security, India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh addressed the 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism in New Delhi. He reinforced India's strong stance against terrorism, advocating a zero-tolerance policy that combines domestic mechanisms, intelligence-sharing, and regional cooperation.

Terrorism, Singh emphasized, is a dynamic and evolving threat leveraging advanced technology, necessitating a proactive approach. The Indo-Pacific region, with its geopolitical relevance, is especially susceptible to cross-border terrorism, demanding a comprehensive and collaborative strategy.

Under the ADMM-Plus forum, India aims to synergize defence forces, security agencies, and policy frameworks to tackle emerging threats. The gathering marked the handover of the EWG chairmanship to India and Malaysia from Russia and Myanmar, highlighting the new co-chairs' commitment to achieving practical, impactful results.

Focus areas include counteracting the misuse of emerging technologies by terrorists and enhancing cyber resilience. Upcoming initiatives involve a Table-Top Exercise in Malaysia in 2026 and a Field Training Exercise in India in 2027 to improve counter-terrorism preparedness. Singh also commended Malaysia for its ASEAN leadership and pledged India's support.

Delegates from ASEAN countries and partner nations, including the U.S., China, and Russia participated, affirming a united front against terrorism. This meeting underscores India's pivotal role in ASEAN, with relationships in the region forming a cornerstone of its Act East policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025