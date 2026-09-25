ADB’s New Malaysia Office to Drive ASEAN Power Links and Unlock Private Investment

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will establish a new office in Malaysia to strengthen cooperation across Southeast Asia, support regional infrastructure and connect investment with development opportunities. Expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2027, the office will give the bank a permanent base for closer engagement with the Malaysian government, businesses and knowledge institutions, with the ASEAN Power Grid among the major initiatives it will support.

Malaysia's position within Southeast Asia's economic networks makes it an important location for work that extends across national borders. The new office will support the country's role as a regional hub for mobilizing private investment, bringing together financial resources and expertise to advance projects in Malaysia and neighbouring economies.

Malaysia Takes a Central Role in Regional Connectivity

ADB President Masato Kanda described Malaysia as being at the heart of Southeast Asia's economic networks, highlighting the value of a local presence for strengthening connections across the region. He said the office would help bring capital from different sectors and expertise to the places where they are needed, supporting opportunities within Malaysia and beyond its borders.

The country already hosts the incorporated headquarters of the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund, the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area Facilitation Center, and the Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle Center. These institutions provide a regional setting for the office's work, placing ADB closer to organizations involved in infrastructure financing and cooperation among neighbouring countries. Malaysia's position as a founding member and shareholder of ADB adds an established institutional relationship to that regional role.

Power Connections Lead a Wider Infrastructure Push

Energy connectivity will be a major focus, with Malaysia involved in 10 of the 18 priority interconnection projects under the ASEAN Power Grid. That level of participation places the country at the centre of efforts to develop electricity links across Southeast Asia, making the new office a base for coordinating ADB's support for this regional initiative.

The office's responsibilities will extend to digital infrastructure and financial integration, reflecting the range of connections needed to support closer regional cooperation. Its work will bring sustained engagement with public institutions and private organizations around these priorities, helping coordinate initiatives that involve different sectors and countries. ADB's presence is intended to strengthen the relationships needed to develop regional opportunities and maintain dialogue as projects and investment proposals take shape.

Private Capital and Local Expertise Shape the Agenda

Malaysia's mature financial markets and expertise in Islamic finance will be important resources for expanding private capital mobilization. The office will deepen ADB's engagement with financial institutions, investors and businesses, creating more opportunities to connect regional development priorities with financing. Research and technology organizations will form another part of that network, contributing knowledge and expertise to discussions about infrastructure and regional integration.

Once operational, the office will represent ADB in Malaysia, manage strategic relationships, develop regional and private sector opportunities, coordinate regional initiatives and convene knowledge exchanges. These responsibilities will bring investment discussions, institutional cooperation and technical dialogue into a sustained local presence, supporting Malaysia's role in major ASEAN initiatives and giving regional partners a closer point of contact with the bank.